Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Kunga Sotop visit Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang: Concurring with the Tibetan Parliamentary visitation program in Northeast India, parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Kunga Sotop have successfully concluded their visit to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

On the 2nd of October, they visited Mon Palpung Jangchup Choeling Monastery and paid a courtesy call on Shri Pema Dorjee, Extra Additional Commissioner (EAC) of Tawang. They briefed the EAC on the issue of Tibet while introducing the Central Tibetan Administration.

The next day, they visited the Marpa Chokyi Lodro School and spoke to over a hundred students studying there, and then headed over to Tawang. Upon their arrival, the MPs were received warmly by the President and members of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement. Following that they visited Tawang Namgyal Lhatse Monastery, Ser Jey Jamyang Choekorling, and Trungney Lhakhang.

The parliamentarians paid a courtesy call on Shri Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh on the 4th of October 2022. During their meeting with the Chief Minister, the MPs on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile extended their gratitude to India and especially to Arunachal Pradesh for their unwavering support to Tibet and Tibetans. They urged the CM’s continued support to the cause of Tibet and to the Tibetans residing in Arunachal Pradesh. In response, the CM assured his continued support to the Tibetans.

The Chief Minister also extended his gratitude to the Central Tibetan Administration for facilitating traditional education to numerous students from Arunachal Pradesh studying in Tibetan monasteries, nunneries, and schools across India. The CM also informed of inviting His Holiness the Dalai Lama to Arunachal Pradesh in the following year.

On the 5th of October, the parliament members had a public interaction with the Tibetans residing in Tawang, followed by a Q&A session. And on the 6th of October, the parliamentarians had an audience with Gaden Tri Rinpoche Lobsang Tenzin at Sela pass.

With this, the parliamentarians have successfully concluded their official visit to Arunachal Pradesh covering Tenzin Gang, Bomdila, Jang, and Tawang but they will be continuing their visit in Northeast India.