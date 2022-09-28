Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Kunga Sotop visit Tibetans in Shillong

Shillong: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Kunga Sotop have successfully completed their visitation at Shillong, Meghalaya from 26th to 28th September 2022.

On reaching Shillong, Parliamentarians were received by its Settlement Officer, Chairperson of the Local Tibetan Assembly, President of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, President of the Regional Chushi Gangdruk, Representative of the Regional Tibetan Women Association, Head Master of the Sambhota Tibetan School (STS), and others on 26th September.

The next day, the parliamentarians paid a series of visits to the office of Shillong Tibetan Settlement Office, Gaden Choeling Monastery, and Sambhota Tibetan School. They interacted with the students at the school and answered questions asked by them. Later on the same day, they visited the offices of the Tibetan Local Assembly, the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, and Men-Tsee-Khang.

On the 28th of September, the MPs had a public talk followed by a Q&A session with the Tibetan residents of Shillong. Parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel spoke on the functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, and briefed on international Tibet advocacy programs, while parliamentarian Kunga Sotop spoke on the great accomplishments of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and on the current critical situation inside Tibet. Their official visitation to Shillong successfully concluded with a dinner reception for the parliamentarians to be hosted by the Tibetans of Shillong later this evening.