Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Tsering Lhamo and Tenzin Choezin will be visiting Tibetans in Odisha from 15th to 20th July 2023.

The parliament members will leave from Dharamshala to Delhi on 15th July and to Bhubaneshwar on the next day. They will have engagements in Phuntsokling Tibetan settlement until 19th of July. The MPs will leave from Odisha on 20th July.