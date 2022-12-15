Parliamentarians Tsering Lhamo and Tenzin Choezin to visit Tibetans in Odisha and nearby Tibetan winter markets

Dharamshala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Tsering Lhamo and Tenzin Choezin are scheduled to visit Phuntsokling Tibetan Settlement in Odisha and nearby Tibetan winter garment sellers of Brahampur, Cuttack, Ranchi, Varanasi, and Bodh Gaya from 17th to 31st December of 2022.

The parliamentarians will leave for Delhi on 17th Dec, and then to Bhubaneswar in Odisha on the next day. From 20th to 22nd Dec, they will have engagements in Brahampur, Cuttack, and Ranchi. They will have programs in Varanasi and nearby areas from 24th to 26th Dec and then they will visit Bodhgaya in the following three days.