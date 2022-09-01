Parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang and Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin call on Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Dehradun: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang and Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile have been officially visiting Tibetans in Uttarakhand. The visiting parliamentarians called on Shri. Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, on the 27th of August, and then visited Rajpur Tibetan Women’s Handicraft Centre, Tsering Dhondenling, Rabtenling, Dhondupling, and Lingtsang Tibetan Settlement from 27th to 29th August. After visiting Rajpur Tibetan Women’s Handicraft Centre, on the 27th of August, parliamentarians meet with the Tibetan residents of Rajpur wherein Parliamentarian Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin spoke on the evolution of Tibetan democracy in exile, the functioning of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, and the great accomplishments of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. While Parliamentarian Youdon Aukatsang spoke on the global political status and the political status of China in particular. She further spoke on the current critical situation inside Tibet. They also engaged in a Q&A session and answered the questions raised by people. They also visited Rajpur Tibetan Homes School (THS) and met with the teachers, staff, and students there. On the same day, they also visited Tsering Dhondenling and spoke on the aforementioned topics while meeting with the residents. The parliamentarians, in the evening, paid a courtesy call on Shri. Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, requested the implementation of the Tibetan rehabilitation policy of 2014 and assistance in constructing the road at the Gepheling Tibetan settlement. They then visited the Gepheling settlement and Rabtenling settlement on the next day and spoke to the public on the aforementioned topics.

On the 29th of August, parliamentarians visited Olympus High School of Dehradun wherein parliamentarian Youdon Aukatsang introduced the issue of Tibet to the students and spoke on the current critical situation inside of Tibet. She extended her gratitude to India for supporting the Tibetan movement for over six decades and urged for its continued support. While parliamentarian Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin explained the Indo-Tibetan relations stemming from thousands of years of history of close association in religion, culture, and border. He further explained how Tibetans have preserved ancient Indian traditions. Students were very enthusiastic to ask questions to the Tibetan MPs which were duly answered by the parliamentarians.

Thereafter, they visited the Lingtsang Tibetan settlement and met with the Tibetans living there. They spoke on the aforementioned topics and answered questions raised by the public.