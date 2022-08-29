Parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang and Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin commence official visit in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: As per the program of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang and Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile have been officially visiting Tibetans in Uttarakhand. From 24th to 26th August, Parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang and Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin have visited Dikyiling and Gepheling Tibetan settlements in Dehradun. Likewise, they also paid a courtesy call on Shri Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, and visited Tibetans schools in Mussoorie.

On reaching Dehradun, on 24th of August, the Parliamentarians were received warmly by the local Tibetan leaders. The following day, they paid a series of visits to Dehradun Tibetan settlement office, Dikyiling Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement office, Dikyiling Local Tibetan Assembly, office of former Special Frontier Force, Dikyiling handicraft center, Dikyiling healthcare center, Men-Tsee-Khang, Local Justice Commissioner of north zone, Audit office, Sakya monastery, Drekung Kagyu Jangchup Choeling monastery, Ngoenga school, Songtsen library, and Dikyiling Tibetan Homes Foundation school. Later that day, the Parliament members also visited Gepheling Tibetan Settlement.

On 26th August, the Parliament members headed over to Mussoorie to visit Tibetans living there. They also visited Tibetan Homes Foundation School and Sambhota Tibetan School (previously known as Central School for Tibetans) and met with the Tibetan students studying in these two schools. Speaking to the students, Parliamentarian Youdon Aukatsang highlighted the significance of education and on ways students can shoulder their responsibilities. While, Parliamentarian Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin spoke on the importance of Tibetan language and on how they can preserve, protect, and improve the language. The MPs also engaged in a Q&A session with the students providing answers and clarifications to their doubts. Later on the same day, they also had a meetup with the Tibetan residents of Mussoorie and recorded their grievances and opinions.

Parliamentarians also made a courtesy call on Shri Sukhbir Singh, the chief secretary of Uttarakhand and extended their gratitude to the chief secretary for providing much needed vaccination to the Tibetans living there during the peak of pandemic. They further urged on the implementation of Tibetan rehabilitation policy of 2014 and assistance on constructing of road at Gepheling Tibetan settlement.

The parliamentarians’ official visitation in Uttarakhand is still underway.