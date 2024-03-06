Parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang and Ratsa Sonam Norbu Commence Visit to Dehradun

Dehradun: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public, Parliamentarian Youdon Aukatsang and Parliamentarian Ratsa Sonam Norbu commenced their official visit to Dehradun and nearby areas. They arrived in Dickyiling in the evening of March 4th 2024.

On March 5th, they paid a series of visits to Drikung Kagyu Monastery, Songtsen Library, and Sakya Monastery. In the afternoon, they called a shugmol(meeting) of all the local leaders from the various settlements under Dickyiling TSO and also visited the ongoing water filtration project of the Department of Health.

On March 6th, the two lawmakers were in Mussoorie visiting the Tibetan Homes Foundation and the Sambhota Tibetan School where they addressed the students and teachers and also visited the class rooms and facilities of the two schools. The MPs also held a meeting with Shri Vinod Chamoli, MLA and Ex-Mayor.