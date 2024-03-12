Parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang and Ratsa Sonam Norbu Conclude Visit to Dehradun, call on Governor of Uttarakhand

Dharamshala: Following the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for engaging with the general public, Parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang and Ratsa Sonam Norbu successfully concluded their official visit to Dehradun and its surrounding areas from March 4th to 11th, 2024.

During their visit, the Tibetan Parliamentarians extended felicitations to the Governor of Uttarakhand, Retired Lt General Gurmit Singh, at his residence.

A public talk was organized at Dhondupling Tibetan Colony in Clement Town, where both lawmakers addressed the local community. Additionally, they paid their respects at Mindroling Gompa, Dechen Chokorling, and Tashi Gomang Monastery on the fifth day of their visit.

Participating in the 65th Tibetan National Uprising Day commemoration on March 10th, organized by the TSO Dehradun at the Parade Ground in Dehradun, the two Parliamentarians addressed the gathering and contributed to the event’s significance.