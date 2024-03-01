Parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang and Ratsa Sonam Norbu to visit Tibetans in North India

Dharamshala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public, Parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang and Ratsa Sonam Norbu are officially visiting Tibetan in Dehradun, Mussoorie, Rajpur, Tsering Dhondenling, Dickyiling, Lingtsang, Clement town, and others from 4th to 11th March 2024.

The MPs will leave for Dehriadun from their respective places on 4th March, and have engagements there till 5th March. For the next two days, they will have programs in Mussoorie, Rajpur, and Tsering Dhondenling. On 8th March, they will have programs in Dickyiling and Lingtsang, and engagements in Clement town and others from 9th to 10th March. They will leave for Dharamshala on 11 March.