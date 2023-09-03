Parliamentary Delegation Advocates Tibet in Srinagar

Dharamshala: A parliamentary delegation consisting of MPs Dawa Tsering, Yeshi Dolma, and Tenpa Yarphel continued their Tibet advocacy campaign in Srinagar.

On 2nd September, the MPs called on Shri. Gulam Ali, MP Rajya Sabha from J&K; Shri Raquib-ul-Rashi, State President of J&K All Alliance Democratic Party; Shri Aabid Rashid Bhat, Provincial Youth President Kashmir; Shri Deen Mohammad Wani, State Secretary; Shri Raja Iftikhar Hussain Maqpon, Zonal President; Shri. Soheb Khan, Party Patron of J&K Awami Tehreek Party; and Shri Ishfag Jabbar, former MLA, Chairman of Jabbar Foundation & President of Jammu Kashmir United Movement.

They urged for the aforementioned leaders’ support to the just cause of Tibet and presented him with the ten-point appeal letter from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

They were also presented with a Tibetan ceremonial scarf (Khata), TPiE souvenir, and documents outlining the issue of Tibet.