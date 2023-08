Dharamshala: A Parliamentary delegation consisting of parliamentarians Dawa Tsering, Yeshi Dolma, and Tenpa Yarphel paid a courtesy call on Shri (Dr) Nirmal Singh, Former Deputy CM of Jammu & Kashmir, and Shri R. K. Kalsotra, President, All India Confederation of SC/ST/OBC Organisation, Jammu and Kashmir on 27th August 2023.

The Tibetan lawmakers appealed to Shri (Dr) Nirmal Singh and Shri R. K. Kalsotra for their support to the cause of Tibet.