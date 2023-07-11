Parliamentary Delegation Conclude Tibet Advocacy in Europe

Dharamshala: Tibetan parliamentarian delegation consisting of Khenpo Jamphal Tenzin, Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, and Dorjee Tseten successfully concluded their official Tibet advocacy tour to Europe on 10th July 2023.

On 6th July, the Tibetan lawmakers advocated Tibet to governmental and non-governmental organizations in Berlin, Germany, and on the next day they had a meeting with the Schwarz-Schilling Foundation’s relevant personnel for over two hours.

In the afternoon of the same day, they visited Germany’s foreign office and paid a courtesy call on the head of its China section. By presenting Tibet related documents and books to the head, the delegates appealed on adding Tibet to Germany’s new policy in its dealings with China – which is currently under the process of developing – and on doing research to the situation inside of Tibet through their embassy in China.

Acknowledging their appeals and continuity to the relation between Tibet and Germany, the head inquired about the health of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and invited the Tibetan delegates to visit their office again in the future. In response, the Tibetan MPs updated that His Holiness the Dalai Lama is healthy and still continues working for the welfare of humanity, further adding that His Holiness the Dalai Lama has graciously assured living more than 110 years during his 88th birthday celebration in Dharamshala.

On 9th July, the Tibetan MPs attended the celebration of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 88th birth anniversary at the Little Tibet – a restaurant in Berlin – alongside representative Thinley Chukki of the Geneva Tibet Bureau; Vice-president of the Tibetan community; Kai Muller, ICT Germany Executive Director; Tezyn Zochbauer, President of the German Tibet support group; and others. The celebration began with prayers and serving of cakes and included offering dinner to the general public by the Tibetan community.

On 10th July, the Tibetan MPs had a meeting with the president, staff, and members of board of the TID (a German Tibet support group) and went on a museum tour on Tibet related information organized by the TID.

And on their final leg of tour, the Tibetan parliamentary delegation visited the Friedrich Naumann Foundation and met with Maria Walf (vice president of international desk), Charles Du Vinage (head of the Asia desk), and staff. They exchanged ideas and interacted on the undertaking of the the FNF and the Tibetan parliament. The Tibetan delegates extended their gratitude to the FNF for assisting the Tibetan Parliament for such a long time and appealed for their continued support. During the meeting, the MPs were accompanied by Choesang, staff of the Geneva Tibet Bureau, and Pema, vice president of the Tibetan community in Berlin.