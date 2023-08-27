Parliamentary Delegation Holds Press Conference On Upcoming Tibet Advocacy In Jammu

Dharamshala: A Parliamentary delegation consisting of parliamentarians Dawa Tsering, Yeshi Dolma, and Tenpa Yarphel began their official program on 27th August by holding a press conference on their upcoming programs of Tibet advocacy in Jammu.

They are scheduled to advocate Tibet in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, and UT Ladakh from 26th August to 12th September.

In the press conference with news channels including the Perfect Time Line, the Jammu Dastan News, the J.L Vision, and the Kashmir Talk, the Tibetan MPs briefed on their upcoming Tibet advocacy in Jammu and Kashmir, and UT Ladakh as per the state Tibet advocacy program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile across India. They also answered the follow up questions from the media.