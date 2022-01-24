Parliamentary Secretary-General Tsewang Ngodup Retires After 33 Years of Service

Dharamshala: Mr. Tsewang Ngodup, the Secretary-General of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat has retired from the Tibetan civil service after having served in the Central Tibetan Administration at varied positions for almost 33 years. The Secretary, who had joined the CTA on 18th February 1989, has formally retired from the service today on 24th January 2022.

However, Mr. Sonam Dorjee, the Additional Secretary of the Department of Security, who has been appointed as the new Secretary-General of Parliamentary Secretariat by Kashag on 19th January 2022 was unable to attend the handover-takeover today due to some unavoidable circumstances.

Therefore, the charge of the office was temporarily handed over to Ms. Tseten Kalsang, Additional Secretary, in the presence of Standing Committee member Parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam.

Secretary Tsewang Ngodup was born on 14 August 1968 in Darjeeling, West Bengal, and started as an accountant designated as ‘Junior Clerk’ in Odisha Phuntsokling Tibetan Settlement’s handicraft center on 18 February 1989. Since then Mr. Tsewang Ngodup has served as an Accountant in Bandara Tibetan Settlement’s cooperative, Secretary of Tibetan Welfare Office of Dharamsala, Under Secretary of Public Service Commission, Accountant of Delhi Bureau Office, Head Accountant of Department of Education, Settlement Officer of Lugsam Tibetan Settlement in Bylakuppe, Joint Secretary during the transfer of schools of the Central Tibetan Schools Administration (CTSA) to Sambhota Tibetan School Administration (STSA), Additional Secretary of Health Department, Additional Secretary of Office of Auditor General and Secretary-General of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat.