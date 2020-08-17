Press Statement of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Deputy

Speaker Pema Jungney, Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, and Parliamentary Secretary General Tsewang Ngodup

Dharamsala: The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE) organized a Press Conference at DIIR Lhakpa Tsering Hall at 10:30 am on 17th August 2020. The press conference addressed by Honorable Speaker and Deputy Speaker announced that the 10th session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile scheduled to be held for 8 days from 16-24 September 2020, will be postponed until March 2021 as per the decision taken at the 327th Standing Committee meeting on 13 August 2020, in accordance to the Article 6 and clause 2 of Article 49 of the Charter of Tibetans in exile.

