Press Statement: Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Strongly Condemns Brutal Suppression of Peaceful Tibetan Protesters in Dege

The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile strongly condemns the brutal crackdown on Tibetans in Dege, Kham. Reports indicate that more than 1,000 Tibetans have been arrested for participating in peaceful protests against the construction of a dam on the Drichu River. These protests, ongoing since February 14, 2024, aim to halt the building of the Gangtuo hydropower station, a component of a massive 13-tier hydropower complex with a planned capacity of 13,920 megawatts.

The construction project would force the relocation of two villages – Upper Wonto and Shipa – home to about 2000 residents, and result in the demolition of six historic monasteries: Wonto Monastery, Yena Monastery, Khardho Monastery, Rabten Monastery, Gonsar Monastery, and Tashi Monastery. These monasteries house irreplaceable Buddhist relics, including ancient murals from the 13th century at Wonto Monastery.

The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile urgently calls for the immediate release of detainees, an immediate halt to the dam construction, and respect the will and desires of the local people for any projects in the region.