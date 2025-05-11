Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Congratulates German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Chancellor Joachim-Friedrich Martin Josef Merz of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The Speaker wrote, “We are grateful to the government and the people of Germany for their unwavering support to Tibet’s non-violent struggle over the decades. Our deep and enduring relationship with your country is built on shared values. It has been further strengthened by the many visits of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama to Germany during his exile. These visits have fostered deep bonds of mutual respect and understanding between our people.”

“Tibet’s unique culture, language, and spiritual traditions are not only a source of identity for our people, but also serve as a global reservoir of the values of compassion, non-violence, and religious harmony. In a time of increasing global challenges, these values are more vital than ever for the well- being of humanity.”

“We humbly appeal to Your Excellency and the German government to continue to support us, use your influential voice to support the preservation of Tibet’s cultural heritage and to advocate for the peaceful resolution of the Sino-Tibet conflict by international principles of justice and human rights.”

“We wish you great success in your leadership in guiding your nation toward peace, prosperity, and justice.” concluded the Speaker.