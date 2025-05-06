Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Emphasizes Cultural Importance of Tibetan Opera at 28th Shoton Festival Opening Ceremony

Dharamshala: The 28th Shoton (Yogurt) Festival commenced on 7 May 2025 at the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA). Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel as the Chief Guest, joined by officiating Sikyong Kalon Tharlam Dolma Changra, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Justice Commissioner Dawa Phunkyi, Justice Commissioner Phagpa Tsering, Election Commissioner Lobsang Yeshi, Public Service Commissioner Karma Yeshi, Auditor General Tashi Topgyal, standing committee members of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile graced the festival alongside secretaries and senior officials from the Central Tibetan Administration.

In his keynote address, the Speaker lauded the decision to host the 28th Shoton Festival in Dharamshala, coinciding with the year of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday, as part of the Ghoton Celebration – a grand commemoration of His Holiness’ 90th birth anniversary.

He applauded the participation of the 14 different opera troupes from various regions for their dedicated efforts in preserving Tibet’s unique opera tradition, known as Ache Lhamo. Founded around 600 years ago by the great yogi Thangtong Gyalpo, Ache Lhamo has become both a treasured cultural tradition and an important field of study in Tibetan heritage. Yogi Thangtong Gyalpo, known for his high spiritual realization and deep altruism, established the tradition of Ache Lhamo to raise funds for building iron bridges across Tibet and neighbouring regions, some of which still stand today in Tibet, Bhutan, and elsewhere.

In addition to the eight traditional plays, many new productions including depictions of the life of the Buddha have enriched the already vibrant tradition of Ache Lhamo performances. Unlike other operas and performing arts around the world, Tibetan opera has the unique potential to guide individuals toward Nirvana from a spiritual perspective, while also offering moral guidance for everyday life from a worldly point of view.

Speaking on the need to preserve the unique Tibetan opera, the speaker pointed out that Acha Lhamo‘s existence is facing threat in Tibet under China’s Sinicization policy to destroy Tibet’s distinct culture and identity. He also pointed out that this distinct tradition is fading away due to widespread of varied modern performances in the community.

“By the merit of this virtue, generated through the heartfelt performances of the 14 different troupes, may His Holiness the great 14th Dalai Lama live for aeons, may all his wishes be fulfilled, and may the Sino-Tibetan conflict be swiftly resolved,” he concluded.

Running from 7 to 19 May 2025, the festival will feature 460 artists from 14 different troupes performing traditional Tibetan opera, known as Ache Lhamo.