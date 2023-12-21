Reconvening of 6th Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Postponed to March 2024

Dharamshala: The reconvening of the 6th session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, initially scheduled to resume the outstanding agenda of the general session from December 25th to 29th, 2023, has been rescheduled to take place from March 13th to 16th, 2024.

This delay stems from the unavailability of the necessary quorum required for the session to be officially constituted, as 16 Parliamentarians have taken leave of absence.

The honourable members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile are hereby informed of this development and are kindly requested to register their attendance at the Parliamentary Secretariat on March 12th, 2024.

The decision to postpone the general session aligns with the provisions outlined in Article 49, clause (II) of the Charter of Tibetans in Exile – In case a meeting of the Tibetan Parliament had to be adjourned for more than seven days due to the absence of the requisite quorum for the purpose, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker shall together take a decision to adjourn the meeting.

