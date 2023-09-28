Remaining Business of the 6th Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Postponed

Dharamshala: The remaining business of the 6th session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile has been postponed due to the absence of the requisite quorum needed for the session to constitute.

The general session has been postponed in accordance with the Article 49, clause (II) of the Charter of Tibetans in exile – In case a meeting of the Tibetan Parliament had to be adjourned for more than seven days due to the absence of the requisite quorum for the purpose, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker shall together take a decision to adjourn the meeting.

