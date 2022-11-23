Rendezvous with the Taiwanese Representative

With the ongoing Tibet advocacy outreach program, TPiE Delegation consisting of Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel, Youdon Aukatsang and Wangdu Dorjee met with the Representative Eric J.Y. Huang and Assistant Secretary Ms. Kuan Jung Tseng of the Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius, Lithuania on 22nd November 2022. The delegation briefed them on the constant critical situation of Tibetans inside Tibet under the brutal oppression and obnoxious policies of the Chinese authorities Thereafter they ended their advocacy program in Lithuania by paying a visit to Rigdzin Gatsel Ling, the Nyingma Buddhist centre in Vilnius which functions under the International Nyingmapa Rigdzin Community.