Scholars from Harvard’s Leadership & Happiness Laboratory Visit Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: A group of scholars from the Leadership and Happiness Laboratory of Harvard Kennedy School including Mr. Arthur C. Brooks, visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and had a meeting with the Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang earlier today on 10th April 2024.

The group of scholars from Harvard were warmly welcomed by the Deputy Speaker with traditional Tibetan ceremonial scarves upon their arrival. Following this traditional gesture of hospitality, they were guided through a tour of the parliament hall, where they were briefed on the composition, evolution, and functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Later, a meeting took place in the Standing Committee’s hall, where Mr. Brooks shared insights from their discussion with His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The focus of their conversation was on how to embody and live with the spirit of love, emphasizing its profound significance in people’s lives.

The Deputy Speaker emphasized that each individual present serves as an ambassador for the message of love and the unity of humanity, a principle championed by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, particularly crucial in the contemporary world.

In discussing the Sino-Tibetan conflict, the Deputy Speaker underscored China’s expansionist mindset, its dissemination of a distorted narrative regarding Tibet, and Tibet’s rich culture rooted in compassion, forgiveness, and co-existence. Furthermore, attention was drawn to the worrisome pattern of China’s erasing of Tibetan identity and culture through assimilation efforts.

Acknowledging the steadfast support extended by the USA and its people to the just cause of Tibet, the Deputy Speaker highlighted the significant backing provided by the USA, particularly on the political front. She emphasized how the passage of several Tibet-related bills by the USA has greatly uplifted the morale of Tibetans both within and outside Tibet. Moreover, she called upon their continued support, specifically urging Dr. Brooks and others, to appeal to their senators for the passage of the Resolve Tibet Act, formally known as the Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act (HR 533).

The Resolve Tibet Act, which was passed in the US House of Representatives in February, now awaits passage in the Senate to become law. This legislation reaffirms the US policy of advocating for direct dialogue between the People’s Republic of China and representatives of His Holiness the Dalai Lama or democratically elected Tibetan leaders, without any preconditions, with the aim of resolving the Tibet-China conflict.

The meeting continued with more discussion on varied topics through a Q&A and concluded with the Deputy Speaker providing clarification to all of the questions raised by the visiting guests.