Second Day of 3rd Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the second day of the third session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began at 9:30 AM with the continuation of the debate on the official motion on the critical environmental situations inside Tibet from the previous day.

Many of the Parliamentarians participated in the deliberation raising important matters like excessive mining of metals and minerals and building of dams causing irreversible damage to the Tibetan plateau with China becoming the world’s factory resulting in its insatiable need for raw materials and energy. Stressing on the significance of Tibet and its rivers to the neighboring countries and to the world, many of Parliament members strongly objected to the environmental degradation happening in Tibet while many expressed concern about the forced ‘resettlement’ of Tibetan nomads to set up national parks on the Tibetan plateau.

Many Parliament members praised the inherent Tibetan culture of protecting the environment while some lauded usage of sustainable energy by exiled Tibetans including using solar energy in some offices of the Central Tibetan Administration and rainwater harvesting project of Reimaging Doeguling. The official resolution on the critical environmental situations inside Tibet was adopted unanimously.

The session continued with debate on the statement of Finance Kalon and précis 2022-2023 budget report by the Budget Estimate Committee. Parliamentarians raised doubts regarding the CTA budget for the coming fiscal year which were duly answered and clarified by the Sikyong, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Finance, and Chairperson of the Budget Estimate Committee.