Dharamshala: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the second day of the seventh session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began at 9:30 AM with parliamentarian Geshe Ngaba Gangri presenting official obituary reference to former member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (Government of India), and a long time Tibet supporter, Lama Lobzang. This followed by observation of a minute of silence by the house.

The session continued with the deliberation over the official motion on the critical situations inside Tibet. Many of the parliamentarians participated in the deliberation discussing the prevailing human rights violations in Tibet with distinct Tibetan language, religion, and culture facing the threat of extinction.

Parliamentarians also stated that the most effective means of expressing solidarity with Tibetans inside Tibet is through the concerted efforts of all diasporic Tibetans, under the leadership of the Central Tibetan Administration, to resolve the Sino-Tibetan conflict. The official resolution on the critical situations inside Tibet was adopted unanimously after some rectifications.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering and parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende (Chair of the Budget Estimate Committee) provided necessary clarifications to the doubts raised over the official motion on the critical situations inside Tibet.

The session continued with a debate on the statement of Finance Kalon and précis 2024-2025 budget report by the Budget Estimate Committee, followed by discussion and approval on the proposed budget of the various departments and offices under the Central Tibetan Administration for the year 2024-2025, starting from discussion and approval Nyechen Budget, Special Recurring Budget, and Surkyol Budget of the Parliamentary Secretariat. While, the Recurring Budget of the Parliamentary Secretariat remains open for discussion.

The proposed budget for the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission and local justice Commissions includes the Nyechen Budget, Recurring Budget, Special Recurring Budget, & Surkyol Budget of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission, followed by the Recurring Budget of the Northern Local Tibetan Justice Commission; Recurring Budget of Southern Tibetan Justice Commission; Recurring Budget of Ladakh Tibetan Local Justice Commission; and Recurring Budget of Tibetan Circuit Justice Commission were also approved. Thereafter, the Recurring Budgets & Special Recurring Budgets of 37 Local Tibetan Assemblies were also approved simultaneously.

The house then continued with deliberation and approval of the Recurring Budget, the Special Recurring Budget and Surkyol Budget of the Kashag Secretariat, followed by deliberation and approval of the Recurring Budget of the Department of Security (DoS).

Parliament members applauded the overall undertaking of the Department of Security while putting forward their queries on the Return Visa, Australian Tibetan Immigration Project, and numerous others which were duly answered by Kalon Gyari Dolma of the Department of Security.

The session adjourned at 5 pm.