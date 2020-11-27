Session Announcement

The 10th session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will be held from March 15, 2021 (Monday) to March 31, 2021 (Wednesday) for 15 days in the Parliamentary Hall, Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat, as per the decision taken by the Standing Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in its 349th meeting held on 24 November 2020, in accordance to the Article 40 of the Charter of Tibetans in exile.

Members of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile are requested to register their attendance at the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat on March 14, 2021.

Any parliamentarians in need of accommodations during the said days are requested to inform the office at the earliest.

Tibetan Parliament Secretariat on November 27, 2020

