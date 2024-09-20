Seventh day of the 8th Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 18th September 2024: Chaired by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Tsering, the seventh day of the eighth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile commenced at 9:30 a.m. with the continuation of deliberations on the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR) undertaking from the previous session.

The House expressed concern over the use of “Xizang” instead of “Tibet” in some French museums, viewing it as a capitulation to Chinese pressure. In response, Kalon outlined the department’s strategy for addressing the issue of China’s sinicization.

Parliamentarians posed questions regarding the Certificate of Identity (CoI), the Geneva Forum, the Voluntary Tibet Advocacy Group (V-TAG), the Tibet Policy Institute, the Middle Way Approach, Tibet advocacy programs, the operations of the Offices of Tibet, the Tibet Museum, Tibet support groups, and more. The DIIR Kalon provided clarification to all inquiries raised by the House.

Thereafter, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Health (DoHe), presented the department’s annual report and parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen presented the Standing Committee’s review of the detailed annual report of DoHe (2023-2024).

The motion for debate on the aforementioned report was tabled by parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen and supported by parliamentarian Tenzin Jigdal. Followed by the Kashag’s clarification by the DoHe Kalon and general debate on all the reports under the jurisdiction of DoHe.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the department of health, answered questions on the need of multi-speciality hospital, providing nutritious diet to children, the procedure of telemedicine, undertaking of Men-Tsee–Khang, women’s health, substance abuse, and on other programs of the department

The session proceeded with legislative procedure’s first reading with Sikyong Penpa Tsering proposing amendments on the article 37 (I) and article 63 (II) of the Charter of Tibetans in exile. The amendments were supported by Kalon Gyari Dolma of the Department of Security. The proposed amendment proceeded to second reading with a majority vote.

Followed by the presentation of a report on the review of ‘Rules and Regulations for Parliamentary Procedures and Conduct of Business’ concerning the removal of dignitaries of the Central Tibetan Administration. The report tabled, and then amendments were proposed by Parliamentarian Dorjee Tseten, Chair of the Committee, and supported by Parliamentarian Karma Gelek, Secretary of the Committee. The first reading of the proposed amendments was completed, however a decision on the said amendments remains pending for tomorrow’s session.

Amendment on the Rules and Regulation on Salaries, Honorarium, and other allowances and entitlements of the CTA Dignitaries was proposed by Parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen and supported by Parliamentarian Tenzin Jigdal. The amendment too passed for second reading.

Additionally, Mr. Tashi Tsering, Mr. SUN You-lian, and Ms. LIAO Hui-Fang from the Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan (HRNTT) observed today’s session. They also met with Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang on the side-lines of the parliamentary proceedings.

The session adjourned at 6:30 pm.