Seventh Day of the Seventh Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the seventh day of the budget session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began at 9:30 am, with the Legislative Procedure.

Parliamentarian Dawa Phunkyi, Chairperson of the Rules and Regulation Review Committee, presented the committee’s report.

The house continued with deliberation and approval of the Department of Education (DoE) and the Sambhota Tibetan Schools (STSs) under the Department of Education (DoE).

Kalon Changra Tharlam Dolma of the Department of Education provided clarification to the queries raised on contractual teachers of Sambhota Tibetan Schools Society (STSS), weekend Tibetan schools, merging of Tibetan schools, book publication, and other programs and projects under the department.

Many of the parliamentarians took part in the deliberation over the undertaking of the Department of Home raising queries on staff quarters, Rules and Regulation for housing and estate of Tibetan Settlements, agricultural projects, Tibetan Co-operative Societies and other departmental initiatives.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, also the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Home (DoH), provided clarification on the operations and budgetary aspects of the Department of Home and its affiliated settlements.

The house today welcomed guests of the Department of Education (DoE) as observers.