Sivananda World Peace Foundation President Prince Ishwar Ramlutchman Visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang met with Prince Ishwar Ramlutchman, the President of Sivananda World Peace Foundation, who paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Speaker at the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on 31st October 2022.

During their conversation, the President of the Sivananda World Peace Foundation was briefed by the Deputy Speaker on the current critical situation inside Tibet including gross human rights violations that are compelling Tibetans there to self-immolate to protest against the unlawful actions of the Chinese government.

Explaining how His Holiness the Dalai Lama fled Tibet, followed by some handful of Tibetans, and rehabilitated in India, the Deputy Speaker spoke on the democratization of Tibetan polity from bestowment of democracy to devolvement of political authority by His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The Deputy Speaker also explained how His Holiness the Dalai Lama is an inspiration to the people of the world with his love, compassion, and nonviolent approach in this highly polarized world.

Appreciating the Sivananda World Peace Foundation for its noble works, the Deputy Speaker congratulated the foundation for its upcoming multicultural program in honor of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

Speaking on the historical facts of Tibet being an independent nation before the Chinese occupation, she spoke of the congressional hearing on Tibet in the U.S Capitol by Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) during the 8th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet. During which. , the historians had made clear that Tibet was indeed an independent country before its usurpation.

Upon asking questions on varied issues concerning Tibet including the environmental impact of changes on the Tibetan plateau to the South Asian countries, unbridled mineral extraction in Tibet, and many others which were duly answered by the Deputy Speaker.

Prince Ishwar Ramlutchman was presented with books on Tibet and then was taken on a tour of the parliament hall.