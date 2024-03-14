Sixth Day of 6th Session of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 15th March 2024: Chaired by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, the sixth day of the sixth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began with presentation of the official obituary reference to Kasur Tsewang Choegyal Tethong, former Kalon (Minister) of the Central Tibetan Administration. The official obituary reference was presented by parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam. This followed by observation of a minute of silence by the house.

The session proceeded with Kalon Tharlam Dolma of the Department of Education presenting the précis 2022-2023 annual report of the Department of Education (DoE). Followed by tabling of the Standing Committee’s review of the detailed annual report of DoE (2022-2023) by parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel. Motion for debate on the 2022-2023 DoE’s précis report and its review by Standing Committee was tabled by parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong and supported by parliamentarian Lobsang Thupten.

The house deliberated on the report of the Department of Education, Central Tibetan Administration, with parliamentarians raising queries on issues like the need of felicitating excellent teachers, state of teacher’s quarters, the process of teacher transfer, books distribution, workshops for teachers, and varied other issues which were duly clarified by the DoE Kalon respectively

Kalon Gyari Dolma of the Department of Security (DoS) presented précis 2022-2023 annual report of the Department of Security (DoS), following which parliamentarian Lobsang Thupten tabled the review of the detailed annual report of DoS (2022-2023) by the Standing Committee. Motion for debate on the 2022-2023 DoS’s précis report and its review by Standing Committee was tabled by parliamentarian Geshe Gangri and supported by Parliamentarian Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi. Followed by Kashag’s clarification and general debate on all the reports under the jurisdiction of the Department of Security (DoS).

Concerns were raised in the house regarding the security of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, on obtaining Exit & Return permits for Identity Certificate holders (travel documents provided by the Indian government to Tibetan refugees), on extending Registration Certificate (RC), on Australian immigration project for former Tibetan political prisoners, and many others which were all addressed by the DoS Kalon.

The house adjourned at 8:10 pm until 9:30 am of the next day.