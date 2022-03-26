Sixth-Day of the 3rd Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: Chaired by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, the fifth session of the budget session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began at 9:30 am with the continuation of the discussion on the Surkyol Budget of the Department of Education.

Many of the Parliamentarians shared their suggestions, doubts, and queries which were promptly clarified by Kalon Tharlam Dolma of the Department of Education (DoE). Concerns over the reduction in the numbers of students in Tibetan schools were raised in the house and inquiries on the process of merging of Tibetans schools were made by the members of the Parliament in the morning session.

Similarly, suggestions were also given on providing leadership training, producing cartoons and animation in the Tibetan language, publishing more children’s books, and promoting Sunday Tibetan Schools.

Likewise, budget-related clarification was provided by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of Finance.

Discussion on the budget of the Department of Education will continue in the next seating.

Secretary-General of Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat, Mr. Sonam Dorjee read out the leave of absence of the Parliament Members and next week’s list of business before the session adjourned at 11:00 am until next Monday.