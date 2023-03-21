Sixth-Day of the 5th session of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala, 21st March 2023: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the sixth day of the fifth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile continued with the deliberation on the 11th Public Accounts Committee (PAC) from the previous sitting.

Parliamentarians raised their concerns and doubts about the excess expenditures over the sanctioned grants and other dues mentioned in the PAC’s report, which were duly clarified by parliamentarian Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, Chair of the PAC, and Parliamentarian Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi, member of the PAC.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering also provided the requisite clarification over the discussion on the 11th PAC’s report which has reviewed the audit reports and responses of the offices of the Central Tibetan Administration and the autonomous bodies for the fiscal year 2018-2019.

Thereafter, Parliamentarian Dorjee Tseten, Chair of the Ad Hoc Committee presented the Ad Hoc Committee’s report for the Gang-Jong Development Finance Private Limited’s transition to an autonomous entity.

A motion of discussion on the Ad Hoc Committee’s report was tabled by Parliamentarian Lobsang Thupten and supported by Parliamentarian Tsering Lhamo.

Members of Parliament partook in the deliberation raising their doubts and queries on the report of the Ad Hoc Committee including questions on the formation of the GDP’s board of directors, its framework in general, and other necessary guidance pertaining to the GDP’s transition to an autonomous body.

Requisite clarifications were provided by the Ad Hoc Committee’s Chair Parliamentarian Dorjee Tseten and members Parliamentarians Dawa Tsering and Geshe Ngaba Gangri simultaneously.

Deliberations over the Recurring Budget of the Department of Security (DoS) from the fourth day of the session resumed with Kalon Gyari Dolma providing answers to the queries raised on the RC extension, Australian Immigration project, registration for His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s teachings, security surveillance, and others related to the Department of Security (DoS).

The Special Recurring Budget and the Surkyol Budget of the DoS were sanctioned after due deliberation.

The session continued with deliberation and sanction of the Recurring Budget of the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR). The house deliberated over the information broadcasting under the DIIR which plays an essential role in imparting Tibet-related information to the world.

The discussion on the budget of the DIIR is open for tomorrow’s sitting as no decision has been taken yet.

The session adjourned at 5 pm.