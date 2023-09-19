Sixth Session of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Begins

Dharamshala, 19th September 2023: The sixth session (general session) of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, scheduled from 19th to 28th of September 2023, commenced today at 9:30 am by extending solidarity with the Tibetans inside of Tibet with a seven-point official resolution.

With the announcement of session commencement by the Speaker, the parliament hall assembled with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration along with his ministerial colleagues (Kalons) as well as the parliamentarians, sang the Tibetan national anthem.

In his session commencement address, the Speaker briefed the house on the undertakings of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile including parliamentarians’ periodical visitation to Tibetan settlements and communities, the three rounds of Tibetan Parliament’s strategic meetings, parliament’s Tibet advocacy programs in different states of India, and so forth.

In addition to the preservation of Tibet’s distinct culture, religion, and language, the Speaker emphasized the need of expanding political campaigns with regard to the political status of Tibetans inside of Tibet, the status of the Central Tibetan Administration, and the need of outreaching Tibet’s issue to the global audience.

Speaking on the grim situation inside Tibet, the Speaker informed the house of the official solidarity resolution, obituary reverence, and other business of the day. He further provided updates on the working of the Rules and Regulation Review Committee which was formed in accordance with the resolution adopted by the fifth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and would submit their reviewed report to the Parliamentary Secretariat by the end of Feb 2024. He also informed the house of forming the 12th Public Accounts Committee in this session.

Finally, the Speaker ended the address with a call for unity amongst Tibetans and coordinated effort from all in resolving the Sino-Tibetan conflict.

A panel of Chairpersons and an Ad Hoc Committee were appointed in accordance with the ‘Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’.

An official obituary reference to former Tibetan Parliamentarian Tsultrim Tenzin was read by parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende. A minute of silence was then duly observed in the house to mourn for the official reference.

Parliamentarian Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyalsten presented a seven-point official resolution on solidarity with the Tibetans inside Tibet, which was supported by parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam.

Deliberating over the aforementioned resolution, parliamentarians extended their support and appreciation to the official resolution and provided feedback and suggestions.

The first day of the sixth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile was adjourned at 5 pm.