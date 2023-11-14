Sotoshu Zen Buddhist delegation from Japan visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 14th November 2023: The Sotoshu Zen Buddhist delegation from Japan visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and had a meeting with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang.

Rev. Hayashi Shuei of Jorinji Temple and representatives from nine Temples in Tokyo, Nagano, and Ibaragi had expressed concern about the worsening situation in Tibet and issued a seven-point joint statement urging China to stop violations of human rights and religious freedom in Tibet in September this year.

The 16 member delegation was led by Representative (Rev) Hayashi Shuei, Adviser of bipartisan association of monks and lay people who pray and act for peace in Tibet.

Welcoming the delegation, the Speaker briefed them on the composition, functioning, and evolution of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and other programs of advocacy, outreach, and visitations. He highlighted the religious ties shared by the people of Japan and Tibet long back when Tibet was an independent nation. Additionally, he also informed them that Japan has the maximum number of lawmakers in the Japanese parliamentary support group for Tibet.

Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang extended her gratitude to the visiting delegation for the seven-point joint statement supporting Tibet, and commended them for believing in the Buddhist belief of peaceful struggle of Tibet. She also clarified that the CCP’s declared intent to appoint the next Dalai Lama is politically motivated with intentions to subjugate the Tibetan resistance and to acquire a semblance of legitimacy over the illegal occupation of Tibet.

Rev. Hayashi Shuei presented the seven-point statement to the Speaker, shared their disheartenment on learning about the atrocities happening in Tibet, and assured their unwavering support to Tibetans.

The delegation was taken on a tour of the parliament hall after they were presented with Tibetan ceremonial scarves and mementos.