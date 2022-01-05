Speaker addresses the 18th Founding Anniversary of the Central Council of Tibetan Medicine

Dharamsala: The Central Council of Tibetan Medicine (CCTM) marked its 18th founding anniversary earlier today at an event held in LTWA hall. The founding day event was graced by Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration as the Chief Guest and Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile as the Special Guest. Secretary Palden Dhondup of the Department of Health along with current & former members of the council was also present at the event.

The event started with the lighting of the lamp by the Chief Guest, followed by the offering of prayers and serving of traditional sweetened rice and butter tea. Thereafter, Amchi Tsamchoe, the Chairperson of the Council gave her welcome address and the Secretary of the Council presented the annual report.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel started his address by extending his greeting to all the guests and attendees present at the event and spoke on the significance of Sorig, a major Tibetan science of studies for centuries that has been impeccably preserved and practiced owing to the monumental contribution of numerous Tibetan medicine scholars. With the blessing of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the endeavor of many Tibetan medical practitioners, the Sorig continue to flourish even in exile.

He explained how an Act for the Central Council of Tibetan Medicine was passed by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, then called Assembly of the Tibetan People’s Deputies, in 2003 to standardize the Tibetan medical system. With rules and regulations of the council approved by the Parliament, the council received assistance from Kashag which enabled smooth functioning of the council and preservation of Sorig. He then lauded the council for its accomplishments and at the same time stressed the need of sustaining the standard of the Sorig study. The Speaker further assured Parliament’s full support for the preservation of Sowa Rigpa.

Informing how a single Tibetan doctor in Tibet has established over 108 Tibetan hospitals with his hard work and dedication, the Speaker urged Tibetan medical practitioners in exile to use their wisdom and innovation in preserving the Sowa Rigpa.

The founding anniversary also had the keynote address of the Chief Guest Sikyong Penpa Tsering, and the launch of CCTM’s ‘Sorig Journal’ and ‘Compendium on Covid-19 Pandemic’ by Speaker and Sikyong respectively.

Following that certificates of appreciation were awarded to executive members of the council by the Chief Guest and the Special Guest and the founding anniversary concluded with thank you remarks by Amchi Thokmey.