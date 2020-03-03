Speaker Addresses the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Sataun Kathok Tibetan Settlement

Speaker Pema Jungney addressing the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Sataun Kathok Tibetan Settlement

Sataun: Speaker Pema Jungney of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile attended the golden Jubilee celebration of Kathok Tibetan Settlement in Sataun, Himachal Pradesh as the Chief Guest on 1 March 2020.

The celebration was also attended by Health Kalon Choekyong Wangchuk as a special guest, and Settlement Officers of the nearby Tibetan Settlements as guests along with Settlement Officer, Monastery Head, trade union president, and general public of Kathok Tibetan Settlement.

Speaker Pema Jungney in his address payed his deep reverence to His Holiness the Dalai Lama and greeted the gathering of guests and public. Remembering the kindness of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the Speaker spoke about the role of constructing Tibetan settlements, schools and monasteries after taking refugee in India by His Holiness in keeping alive Tibet’s issue and spreading of Tibetan Buddhism across the world. Like wise, Speaker on behalf of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile also thanked the former Tibetan settlers of the settlement for their hard work.

Speaker further said that sustainability of a settlement relies more on the people living there rather than buildings. Therefore, he lauded the increase in the number of people living in Sataun Settlement. Speaker also appreciated the developments in the infrastructures and increase in the number of residents as compared to his last visit to the settlement.

Explaining the importance of Tibetan language and script, Speaker advised both elder ones and younger ones to pay special attention on preserving Tibetan language as it is high time to do so. At the same time, he advised on encouraging others to follow the four commitments of His Holiness the Dalai Lama with having clear understanding of its background.

Speaker also presented mementos to the former staff and current staff of the settlement,

Settlement Officer Tenzin Lhakyi and Monastery head Kathok Gyashoe Kyabtrul Rinpoche presented welcome speech and Shar gyalwa Katho’s statement respectively. While, Trade Union President Tenzin Sabyang briefed on the establishment of the settlement and Special Guest Health Kalon gave his speech on the celebration, followed by speeches from village leader and vote of thanks by President of Tibetan Freedom Movement of the settlement.

