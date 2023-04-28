Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Addresses Tibetan Community and College Students in Bangalore

Bangalore: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel addressed the Tibetan community and college students at the Tibetan Youth Hostel in Bangalore on 27th April 2023.

The Speaker, who is on his way back to Dharamshala after attending the 60th founding anniversary of Thegchog Namdrol Shedrub DargyeLing in Bylakuppe, spoke with the Tibetans residing in Bangalore and answered their queries in a Q&A session following his public talk.

In his address, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel shared his brief life story as a child growing up in Tibet and his pilgrimage to Lhasa and other holy places within Tibet where he had witnessed deforestation, racial discrimination, and numerous other atrocities happening under the Chinese occupation. Followed by his perilous journey into exile to India and his life in exile where he shouldered numerous responsibilities serving the Tibetan community.

Extending his gratitude to His Holiness the great 14th Dalai Lama, the Speaker further noted that the struggles he had faced coming into exile is minimal as compared to the extreme hardships endured by the elder generation of Tibetans led by His Holiness the Dalai Lama during one of the most difficult periods in the history of Tibet.

The Speaker further spoke of the great accomplishments of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, including advocating non-violence and kindness, formulation of the Middle Way Approach, introducing democracy in exile, establishing the Central Tibetan Administration, highlighting the Sino-Tibetan conflict on the global platform, and numerous others.

In order to offer their sincere gratitude to His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the Speaker advised the attendees to educate themselves with the four commitments of His Holiness and provide their contributions in fulfilling His noble aspirations.

Starting with the first commitment- as a human being, His Holiness wishes to encourage other humans to be happy by cultivating compassion and warm-heartedness. Secondly, as a Buddhist monk, His Holiness is committed to encourage harmony among the world’s religious traditions.

Thirdly, as a Tibetan and the supreme leader of Tibet, His Holiness is committed to protect Tibetans’ distinct language, culture, and religion. At the same time, He is committed to resolving the issue of Tibet and protecting the environment.

Fourthly, as a follower of the ancient Indian knowledge of the Nalanda tradition of Buddhism and living in India for the last many decades, His Holiness the Dalai Lama is committed to revive ancient Indian knowledge.

Concluding his address, the Speaker encouraged the young Tibetans to read more books by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and learn more about the geopolitical, environmental, and cultural importance of Tibet to the world in general and India in particular.