Speaker and Deputy Speaker Led Members of the Standing Committee to Visit Bodhgaya

Dharamshala:Members of the Standing Committee led by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang are scheduled to attend the commemoration of the 550th Parinirvana of the great Gaden Throne Holder Baso Choekyi Gyaltsen – H E the 1st Kundeling Tatsak Rinpoche – in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, on 29th December 2023.

The delegation of the Standing Committee includes Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, MP Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, MP Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, MP Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi, MP Geshe Ngaba Gangri, MP Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, MP Tsering Yangchen, MP Tenzin Jigdal, and MP Phurpa Dorjee Gayldhong.

The members of the Standing Committee will leave for Bodh Gaya via Delhi on 27th December, while the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker will leave for Bodh Gaya via Delhi on 28th December 2023. They will attend the teaching of His Holiness the Dalai Lama from 29th to 31st December, followed by longlife prayer offering to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on 1st January 2024. They will leave for Delhi on 2nd January and from there to Dharamshala on 3rd January 2024.