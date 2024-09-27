Speaker and Deputy Speaker led parliamentary delegation to visit Dehradun

Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Dolma Tsering Teykhang, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, along with members of the Standing Committee are scheduled to attend the 80th birthday celebration and long-life prayer offering of Sakya Gongma Trichen on 3rd October, 2024 in Dehradun.

The Speaker, the Deputy Speaker, and members of the Standing Committee are leaving from Dharamshala on 2nd October, attend the event on 3rd October and leave Dehradun on 4th October.