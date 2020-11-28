Speaker condoles demise of Tibet supporter Dadu Mandrekar

Dharamsala: Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Pema Jungney offered his heartfelt condolences to the family members of Shri Dadu Mandrekar, a staunch Tibet supporter who passed away after a brief illness on 27 November 2020.

While expressing his deep sadness, the Speaker in a letter to the family wrote, “I am saddened to learn the demise of Shri Dadu Mandrekar who was a staunch and ardent supporter of our cause. On behalf of the 16th Tibetan Parliament in Exile I would like to pay my sincere condolences to you and your family.”

“Shri Dadu Mandrekar tirelessly dedicated his time and energy for our cause and we are indebted for all the contributions that he has made in strengthening our cause. Shri Dadu Mandrekar was a knowledgeable man and wrote some books on Tibet including in Marathi Language. His passion and dedication in supporting our cause in every possible means is truly commendable and we are deeply thankful to have a supporter like him.”

“He enthusiastically took part in events and programs related to the cause of Tibet. He also had a big hand in organizing and carrying out programs including photo campaigns related to Tibet in Goa. Many other programs related to Tibet were possible in Goa only because of an ardent supporter like him. Shri Dadu Mandrekar’s contribution towards our cause will never be forgotten.”

“On behalf of the Tibetans in and outside Tibet, I would like to offer sincerest condolences and strength to the family.”

“The demise of Shri Dadu Mandrekar is a great loss to us. We pay our sincere homage and pray for the departed soul,” concluded the Speaker.