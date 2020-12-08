Speaker congratulates Matteo Mecacci on his appointment as the new Director of ODIHR

Dharamsala: Speaker Pema Jungney today congratulated Mr Matteo Mecacci, President of International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) on being appointed as the new Director of the Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) in Warsaw.

Congratulating Mr Mecacci, the Speaker wrote, “Amidst the global uncertainty brought upon by the ongoing pandemic, we are honoured to learn the great news about your appointment to lead the Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) in Warsaw for which I, on behalf of Tibetans in and outside Tibet and the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to you.”

“I have had the privilege to meet you in Rome (Italy), the United States and Dharamsala and had an insightful discourse on the issue of Tibet. We are grateful for your pivotal role in holding the Fifth World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet in Rome, Italy in 2009, the convention which advocates for the genuine autonomy for Tibetans and call upon the Chinese authorities for the betterment of the human rights violations inside Tibet. Likewise, we are thankful for your active participation in numerous events of the Tibetan movement hold accordingly. Your position as the President of the International Campaign for Tibet since 2013 until now has a positive impact on the important US Tibetan legislation such as The Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act and the recent Tibetan Policy and Support Act. You had been one of the committed friends and the biggest advocator of Human Rights for raising awareness about the difficult situation inside Tibet within governments and international institutions and in formulating policies for the benefit of the Tibetan people, right from your position as the Member of Italian Parliament till now. Therefore, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you for your unwavering support, and especially for the dedication and commitments you have shown to the Tibet cause.”

“This appointment brings out a ray of hope to the Tibetans in and around the world, and also to the nations with human rights violation. I firmly believe that you will become the voice to the voiceless people and we are hopeful to witness great work through this appointment.”

“With this, I would like to congratulate you once again and wish you best for your future endeavours.”

Download (PDF, 320KB)