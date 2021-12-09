Speaker congratulates New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Dharamsala: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and all Tibetans around the world, extended his sincere greetings to Olaf Scholz on being elected as the Chancellor.

Congratulating the Chancellor, the Speaker wrote, “I am certain that you will lead your country in the most progressive approach with your extensive knowledge and experience. Germany has rendered support to the Tibetans for which we are very grateful. The situation inside Tibet remains grim and bleak. Tibetans inside Tibet are still suffering under the atrocious rule of China and I hope you will be a voice for the many voiceless Tibetans.”

“Central Tibetan Administration is the legitimate representative of the Tibetan people in and outside Tibet. Middle Way Policy is the political stand of the Central Tibetan Administration and the Tibetan people to resolve the Sino-Tibet Conflict. This policy was proposed by His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama and unanimously adopted by Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Sino-Tibet dialogue came to a halt after the 9th round of talk in the year 2010, Since then we have not received a positive response from their end despite our continuous effort to resume the dialogue. Therefore, I appeal your esteemed self to help resume this dialogue between Tibet and China,” he added.

“As you embark on this journey, I hope you will continue to support Tibetans and the cause. I would like to congratulate you once again. I pray and wish you success in all your future endeavours,” concluded the Speaker.

