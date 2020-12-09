Speaker congratulates US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on receiving Democracy Award

Dharamshala: Speaker Pema Jungney of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on behalf of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and all Tibetans in and outside Tibet, extended his heartiest congratulations to Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, on being awarded the Democracy Award by the National Democratic Institute.

In his congratulatory letter, the Speaker wrote, “You have been a Champion of International Democracy and Human rights. You are also a staunch supporter of our cause and also a voice for the many voiceless Tibetans in Tibet. We hold you close to our hearts and believe that you are someone who stands by Truth, Justice and Human Values. We appreciate and thank you for all the efforts you have put in bringing our cause on the international platforms. Learning about this news amidst this ongoing pandemic has brought a ray of hope and joy to Tibetans and those who cherish democracy.”

“You are very well aware of the situation inside Tibet where Tibetans are still undergoing oppression under the Communist China. While the Situation inside Tibet remains grim we are hopeful with supporter like you that peace will prevail and freedom will be restored in Tibet soon. We are truly grateful to have you as our steadfast friend and look towards a stronger bonding with you. We also take this opportunity to thank you for the unwavering support that you have rendered toward our cause. We are also thankful for all those significant resolutions passed in your parliameny and for leading a Bipartisan US Delegation in Tibet to support the cause of Tibet. You have been closely related to our issue and we are sure that you will continue to be with us. You have truly instilled a great hope in all of us and we are confident that you will work towards achieving greater goals in the coming years. We truly admire your leadership and determination of working towards a better cause. We hope and request your government and people to continue your firm support towards the Tibetan issue which is based on non-violence and seeks genuine autonomy within the framework of China.”

“I would like to congratulate you once again on this great occasion. I pray and wish you success in all your future endeavours.”