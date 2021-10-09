Speaker, Deputy Speaker visit Monasteries to pay obeisance

TPiE

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering along with Secretary-General Tsewang Ngodup and monks of Nechung Monastery.

Dharamsala: After getting elected as the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile the previous day, Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Dolma Tsering paid a series of visits to nearby monasteries earlier this morning.

Starting with Tsuklagkhang, the temple of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s monastery, followed by Nechung Monastery and Gadong Monastery which are the monasteries of oracles, the newly elected Speaker, and Deputy Speaker along with Parliamentary Secretariat’s Secretary-General paid their obeisance and sought blessing by visiting the monasteries.

