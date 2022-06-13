Speaker Khenpo and Deputy Speaker of TPiE to visit the United States of America

Dharamsala: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to officially visit the United States of America including Washington DC and New York. The Speaker will additionally visit Connecticut and Los Angeles.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang will arrive in Washington DC on the 13th and 15th of June respectively. They will have official programs and engagements in Washington DC from 13th to 24th of June. Followed by an official program in New York on the 25th of June. Thereafter the Speaker will visit Connecticut and Los Angeles on the 26th and 30th of June respectively. The Speaker will return to India on 3rd July and to Dharamsala on 5th July. The Deputy Speaker will return to India by early July and will be back to Dharamshala after completing her official engagements in Delhi.