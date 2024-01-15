Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Addresses 50th Founding Anniversary of Pokhara Lodrik Paljorling Tibetan Settlement in Nepal

Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, conveyed his heartfelt wishes during the golden jubilee celebration of the Pokhara Lodrik Palorling Tibetan settlement in Nepal through a video message on January 15, 2024.

Addressing the assembled guests and the public, the Speaker extended warm greetings and commemorated the significance of the occasion, marking 50 years since the establishment of the settlement. He acknowledged the remarkable contributions made by the settlement to Tibet’s religious and political realms.

Reflecting on the challenges faced by Tibetans who fled their homeland due to political reasons following the Chinese invasion, the Speaker emphasized the success of the Tibetan diaspora. He attributed this success to the blessings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the unwavering support provided by host countries and their people.

Emphasizing the crucial significance of adhering to the guidance of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and on the importance of collective efforts in pursuing the shared cause for Tibet, the Speaker highlighted the significant role played by Tibetans in exile in addressing the Sino-Tibetan conflict. Moreover, he underscored their invaluable contributions to the preservation and promotion of Tibetan religion, culture, language, and customs.

He went on to explore the current status of international support for the Tibetan cause and the evolving political landscape in China, expressing optimism for positive changes in Tibet. Speaking on the possibility of Tibetans both within and outside Tibet getting united, he stated that the Tibetan diaspora could offer the invaluable gifts of ethics, culture, and democracy to their compatriots in Tibet.

In conclusion, the Speaker urged the residents of the settlement to persist in their efforts towards the collective cause of Tibet and the well-being of the settlement. He specifically encouraged them to focus on initiatives aimed at uplifting the underprivileged sections and educating the younger generation of the community. He ended his speech with prayers for a long-life of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and spontaneous fulfilment of all his noble aspirations, and resolution of the Sino-Tibetan conflict.