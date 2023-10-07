Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Addresses the 53rd Founding Anniversary of the Tibetan Youth Congress

Dharamshala: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, as the Chief Guest, spoke at the 53rd founding anniversary of the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) earlier today on 7th Oct, 2023 at the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA).

Addressing the celebration, the Speaker congratulated the TYC on its 53rd founding day and applauded its undertaking and shouldering of responsibilities in the community as one of the biggest Tibetan Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) based in India with a systemic structural setup and chapters across the world.

Stressing the inclusiveness of having varied views and opinions on political and societal matters, especially in a democratic setup like Tibetan society, the Speaker reiterated that Tibetans under the leadership and guidance of His Holiness the Dalai Lama have been doing exceptionally well in all the field if compared to other exiled communities in the world.

Likewise, he commended that the Central Tibetan Administration-led Tibetans have kept the spirit of Tibet alive even after more than seven decades of living in exile and have impeccably preserved the distinct Tibetan culture, language, and religion. Especially, under the guidance of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and other religious leaders, the true essence of Tibetan Buddhism with its authentic rituals and philosophy are preserved very well in numerous monasteries, nunneries, and other religious institutes in exile.

“As the Tibetan struggle is based on truth,” the Speaker added, “our society should be guided in the direction of truth and reality. Based on that, the TYC should also fulfill their objective of restoring Tibet’s historical status and keeping the will of people as the fundamental.”

The event was also attended by parliamentarians Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, Dorjee Tseten, Tsering Lhamo, Lobsang Thupten, Dawa Phunkyi, Konchok Yangphel, Choedak Gyatso, and other dignitaries.