Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel addresses the 65th founding anniversary of Dokham Chushi Gangdruk

Dharamshala: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, as the Guest Guest, graced the 65th founding anniversary of Dokham Chushi Gangdruk on 16th June 2023. Along with the celebration of the 65th founding anniversary, the organisation hosted the 51st board members’ meeting, and 23rd general body meeting, and commemorated the 60th death anniversary of Andrug Gonpo Tashi – founder of Dokham Chushi Gangdruk.

The celebration was held at Bir (Himachal Pradesh) in the presence of special guests, other guests – parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Khenpo Jamphal Tenzin, Kunga Sotop, Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, Dorjee Tseten, Konchok Yangphel, Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong, Wangdue Dorjee and Tenzin Jigdal, representatives of the regional Tibetan NGOs, old and new executive members of the Dokham Chushi Gangdruk and the general public.

The speaker addressed the event and delivered the statement of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile marking the event. Khenpo Sonam Tenphel spoke of the foremost objective of the Tibetan resistance force at the time of its inception in 1958 and on its historical significance from fighting the communist army of China to escorting His Holiness the Dalai Lama safely to India.

Speaking further on the great endeavours of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in re-establishing the Tibetan government (Central Tibetan Administration) in exile, the Speaker explained in detail the democratization of Tibetan polity with the constitution of Tibetan parliament in exile which incorporated elected representatives from all the three provinces of Tibet and major schools of Tibetan Buddhism.

“Even during the reigns of Chogyals (kings of Tibet), Tibet consisted of all the three provinces of Tibet- U-tsang, Dotoe, and Domey, which was prevalent even during the fifth Dalai Lama under the Gaden Phodrang’s government, ” the Speaker said while highlighting the integrity of the three provinces since ancient times.

The Speaker also highlighted the hardships endured by His Holiness the great 14th Dalai Lama since undertaking Tibet’s temporal and spiritual leadership at the mere age of 16 when the communist army of China had already started occupying eastern parts of Tibet.

Continuing with his address, the Speaker said that even after coming into exile His Holiness the Dalai Lama continued working for Tibet and gifted democracy to the Tibetans. His Holiness brought unity among the people of the three provinces by providing equal opportunity & leadership and spotlighted the issue of Sino-Tibetan conflict on the global platform and garnered immense support from the international community including world leaders, organisations, activists, and individuals.

The Speaker advised the younger generation of Tibetans to follow His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s footstep in resolving the issue of Sino-Tibetan conflict and the people of three provinces to continue following His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s benevolent advice for their own welfare.

He applauded the undertakings of the Dokham Chushi Gangdruk and advised the executive members to move forward in fulfilling the objectives of the organisation in their best capabilities.

The Speaker then recalled the great contributions of the members of the Tibetan resistance force in serving the temporal and spiritual aspects of Tibet in olden days while speaking on the great sacrifices done by the Tibetans left inside of Tibet who continue resisting China while paying his homage to all the brave Tibetans.

Commemorating the 60th death anniversary of Andrug Gonpo Tashi – founder of Dokham Chushi Gangdruk, the Speaker recollected his sacrifices and contribution for the cause of Tibet and advised everyone to continue his legacy of working for the cause before concluding his speech with prayers for the long-life of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The Speaker also launched a book on the history of Dokham Chushi Gangdruk written by its secretary Nyingmik. He then presented members of the Chu-Gang election and audit committees with certificates and former warriors of Chushi Gangdruk with awards.