Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel addresses the first meeting of the 5th governing body of All India Tibetan Refugee Trader’s Association

Dharamsala: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile attended the first meeting of the 5th governing body of All India Tibetan Refugee Trader’s Association earlier today as the Special Guest. While Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration has attended the meeting as the Chief Guest.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel started his keynote address by greeting the attendees present there. Speaking on how Tibetan in exile have been financially uplifted despite facing severe financial problems when they first arrived in India, he reiterated that it is due to the sheer blessing of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and kind assistance from the Indian government Tibetans in exile are doing exceptionally well in representing Tibetans on global platforms and in spreading awareness on Tibet’s issue. He then advised Tibetan traders present there to make their contribution to the common cause of Tibet by offering their assistance to the Central Tibetan Administration.

Lauding the business establishments of more than 3000 Tibetan traders across India, the Speaker advised the Tibetan traders to aim high in growing their businesses to full potential and appreciated the work of All India Tibetan Refugee Trader’s Association for providing the needful help to the Tibetan traders. At the same time, the Speaker advised Tibetan traders to continue doing business with inherent Tibetan values of ethics and morality and to venture into other businesses as well in addition to their annual winter business to make the best out of their non-seasonal months.

The All India Tibetan Refugee Trader’s Association also presented mementos to the Chief Guest and the Special Guest at the meeting.