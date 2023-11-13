Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel attends cremation of Drawu-Pon Rinchen Tsering

Kamrao: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile attended the cremation of Drawu-Pon Rinchen Tsering, a former member of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, at Kamrao Tibetan Settlement, Himachal Pradesh on 10th Nov, 2023.

The former MP breathed his last on 27th October 2023 after succumbing to health complications. He was one of the last surviving members of the first Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile – then called the Commission of Tibetan People’s Deputies. He was also a member of the 2nd, 3rd, and 6th Commission of Tibetan People’s Deputies (CTPD).