Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Attends the 4th Khenpo Enthronement Ceremony of Ngagyur Palyul Choekhorling

Bir, 20th October 2022: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, attended the 4th Khenpo enthronement ceremony of Ngagyur Palyul Choekhorling Institute in Bir. The Khenpo enthronement was graced by the presence of Kyabje Rigo Tulku, Khenchen Pema Sherab Rinpoche, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Department of Religion and Culture Secretary Chemi Tseyang, parliamentarian Wangdue Dorjee, representatives from Tibetan organizations, and others.

A total of 14 Khenpo honorees were enthroned, after their oath of offering service to the Dharma and all beings, and presented with Khenpo certificates and hats by Kyabje Rigo Tulku and Khenchen Pema Sherab Rinpoche. As per the tradition, they were then felicitated with ceremonial Tibetan scarves, followed by the serving of sweetened rice and salted butter tea.

Khenpo Ugen Rigzin, the abbot of the monastery, gave his introductory remark, followed by speeches from Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Secretary Chemi Tseyang, Khenchen Pema Sherab Rinpoche, and Kyabje Rigo Tulku respectively.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel highlighted the features of Tibetan Buddhism, especially its realistic approach to the elimination of the sufferings of sentient beings by realizing the nature of reality. He further noted that with the blessing of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and other religious heads and due to the interpretations provided by them, today the profundity of Buddhism is looked up to by people from all walks of life.

Congratulating the newly enthroned Khenpos, the Speaker advised them to serve the Dharma with sincerity by following the methods like learning, contemplating, and meditating for themselves and doing explication, debate, and composition for others. He also advised them to be grateful to the monastery and their teachers for the knowledge they have acquired over the years at Ngagyur Palyul Choekhorling Institute.

As mentioned by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the Speaker further reminded everyone that superficial material possessions cannot bring genuine peace of mind and negative emotions like anger, hatred, etc. will cause only destruction to individuals, society, and the world at large. Therefore, in order to bring some positive changes in the world, the Speaker advised the attendees to start practicing the values of Buddhism at individual levels and then to the larger society. The Speaker also spoke on the distinction between the Sutra and the Mantra of Buddhism, and features of mantric practices including Maha Anu Ati.

The ceremony concluded with a thank you note from Khenpo Thupten Jamphel.